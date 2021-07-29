Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :China's women stunned the field to smash the world record and win the Olympic 4x200m relay title in a major upset Thursday.

The team of Yang Junxuan, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie and Tang Muhan touched in 7mins 40.33 seconds ahead of the United States (7:40.73) and Australia (7:41.29).

All three teams were under the previous world time of 7:41.50 set by Australia at the 2019 world championships.