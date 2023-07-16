(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Chinese track and field team added another gold medal to its tally in the men's discus at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

China's Abuduaini Tuergong took an early lead in the men's discus final with his first throw. Despite failing to better his mark in the subsequent attempts and slipping to second place, he ultimately secured the gold medal with his final throw of 61.

19 meters.

In the men's long jump, Zhang Mingkun of China clinched the bronze medal with a personal best leap of 8.08 meters.

Meanwhile, Xie Zhenye and Li Yuting advanced to the semifinals in the men's and women's 200-meter races, respectively. Similarly, Liu Dezhu and Wu Hongjiao each clinched a spot in the finals of the men's and women's 800-meter races.

The Asian Athletics Championships will conclude its final day of competition on Sunday.