UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Women's Football Team In Shape For First Olympic Match Against Brazil

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

China women's football team in shape for first Olympic match against Brazil

MIYAGI, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :China women's football team regains their form after the long travel to Japan and gears up for their first match against Brazil later this week, head coach Jia Xiuquan said here Monday.

China is drawn in Group F with Brazil, the Netherlands and Zambia.

"The players are in good spirit and have mostly recovered from the long travel, we are ready for the match now," Jia told Xinhua on the sideline of a training session in Miyagi, where his team faces Brazil in the group opener on Wednesday.

The team, also known as Steel Roses among their fans, arrived in Japan on Saturday before heading straight to Miyagi. Players resumed training on Sunday and had a scrimmage training session on Monday.

The training sessions for the past two days in Japan were mostly focused on the first opponent, said Jia.

"We hope we could have a better understanding of our opponents and build up confidence in ourselves," he said.

Jia has also expressed understandings to the COVID-19 countermeasures taken by the organizers to keep the health and safety of the team and appreciated the arrangement for the team during the transit from the airport to Miyagi.

"It did take some time, but as we always say, lives are of utmost importance and health should be prioritized," he said. "We are being taken good care of and the staff are all dedicated and cordial."

Related Topics

Football China Brazil Japan Zambia Netherlands Women Sunday All From Coach Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

11 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

15 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

55 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.