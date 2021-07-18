(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:China's national women's football team began training in Japan with a recovery session on Sunday after some 20 hours of travel to Miyagi Prefecture, where the team will play its two group stage matches at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

China arrived at Narita International Airport from Beijing by chartered flight on Saturday afternoon, before heading straight to Miyagi Prefecture.

Upon arrival in Japan, head coach Jia Xiuquan told Xinhua that the team was in good spirits despite their lengthy journey, and that they were looking forward to fully demonstrating the team's capability in an effort to achieve a good result.

China resumed training on Sunday morning with a recovery session focusing on stretching. The team is scheduled for an on-pitch training session in the afternoon.