UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Women's Football Team Resumes Training In Japan After Long Travel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

China women's football team resumes training in Japan after long travel

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:China's national women's football team began training in Japan with a recovery session on Sunday after some 20 hours of travel to Miyagi Prefecture, where the team will play its two group stage matches at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

China arrived at Narita International Airport from Beijing by chartered flight on Saturday afternoon, before heading straight to Miyagi Prefecture.

Upon arrival in Japan, head coach Jia Xiuquan told Xinhua that the team was in good spirits despite their lengthy journey, and that they were looking forward to fully demonstrating the team's capability in an effort to achieve a good result.

China resumed training on Sunday morning with a recovery session focusing on stretching. The team is scheduled for an on-pitch training session in the afternoon.

Related Topics

Football Beijing Tokyo Japan Women Sunday Olympics From Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

41 minutes ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

2 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.