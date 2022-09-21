BEIJING, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :China's women's football team head coach Shui Qingxia said she supports Chinese players seeking playing opportunities in overseas leagues.

Encouraged by Chinese football authorities to ply their trade overseas, 10 female Chinese players have signed with overseas clubs -- a move welcomed by Shui.

"It's something good in itself that they can have the chances to play abroad," Shui said.

"I hope they can fit in as soon as possible after joining their teams, so that they can play more games.""I think it's very helpful to play more games to raise their levels," Shui added.