BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :China is the world's largest producer of over 220 types of industrial products, including vehicles and computers, an official said at a press conference held to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Monday.

In the early days of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the country could not even manufacture a tractor, said Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.

China has become the only country in the world to have all the industrial categories listed in the United Nations industrial classification, Han said.