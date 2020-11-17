UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair To Help Pakistani Products Find Buyers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair to help Pakistani products find buyers

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The four-day China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair was held at the Yiwu International Expo Center in Zhejiang Provinc . Since its establishment, Yiwu Import Commodities Fair has become one of the best trade platforms for foreign goods to enter the Chinese market.

"As long as the products are practical and cost-effective, we can help them find a market in China," said Huang Yuanli during an interview.

She is the president of Yiwu Import Chamber of Commerce, whose booth is very eye-catching in this exposition, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.

"Every time we participate in the exhibitions, we try our best to be the most spectacular booth in the hall so that we can attract more high-quality buyers to come, negotiate and purchase," Huang Yuanli said.

She said, there are a lot of long-settled Pakistanis and Afghans in Yiwu. They buy petty commodities suitable for exporting to their own countries. Now they also choose their characteristic local products and export to China.

Huang Yuanli said that Yiwu Import Chamber of Commerce also welcomes all potential foreign products. "For companies who want to cooperate with us in the future, brand is a necessity. We can provide them some professional advice about building a brand in China according to the products' characteristics. As long as the product has high-cost performance and good quality, there is a big market for it in China.

" The COVID-19 has a great impact on import and export. Under the unfavorable environment, enterprises from all countries should hold gather and use their respective advantages to help each other and develop, Jin Bowen, president of Import Source Enterprise Alliance said.

"Most of the enterprises within our alliance have their brand. Some have their factories. Others are the exclusive agent of some brands. They all have a firsthand source of goods and have control over the products," he added.

In the future, we will follow the Belt and Road route to expand our alliance. Pakistan is also one of our potential partners. "We hope they can recommend the best or unique local products to join our alliance. With information sharing and exchanging, we can promote the products together and open the Chinese market." As the best wholesale platform in China, Yiwu can also be a platform for Pakistani products to be exposed to more international buyers. "Around one or two years ago, we planned to open one Pakistan pavilion for Pakistani products," said Mir Faisal Yaqoob, chairman of Pakistan-China chamber of commerce. "Yiwu government has already given us one place for Pakistan pavilion, and we are still working on it."There are so many manufacturers and exporters from Pakistan in Yiwu. With the pavilion, they can display their samples. Hope they will get the orders from China and then they export more to China, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import China Road Bowen Buy Alliance Enterprise Chamber Turkish Lira Market Commerce All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

30 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

31 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

31 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.