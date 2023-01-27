UrduPoint.com

China-Zimbabwe Trade Surges Nearly 30 Pct In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China-Zimbabwe trade surges nearly 30 pct in 2022

HARARE, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Trade between Zimbabwe and China surged 29.2 percent year-on-year to a record high of 2.43 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said Thursday.

Zimbabwe exported 1.3 billion dollars worth of goods to China and imported 1.

13 billion dollars worth of goods from China, the embassy tweeted.

China mainly imports from Zimbabwe tobacco leaf, processed tobacco, ferroalloys and chromium ore.

Over the past year, China has made major investments in Zimbabwe's infrastructure and mining projects, as the two countries continue to boost economic and trade ties.

Related Topics

China Zimbabwe From Billion

Recent Stories

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

37 minutes ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

2 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

2 hours ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

3 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.