China's 2nd Vocational Skills Competition Closes In Tianjin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

TIANJIN, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :-- China's second Vocational Skills Competition closed on Tuesday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, with 393 contestants winning the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The top 10 popular unique skills were also revealed at the closing ceremony. They were selected from 372 projects covering manufacturing, digital technology, art and creativity, food production, and other categories.

This year's four-day event focused on improving skilled talents' training, use, evaluation, and incentive mechanisms.

As the biggest and most high-profile comprehensive national vocational skills competition, the competition has attracted 4,045 contestants and 3,270 judges partaking in 109 competitive events, significantly more than the first competition.

China will hold its third Vocational Skills Competition in central China's Henan Province.

Technology China Tianjin Gold Silver Bronze Event From Top

