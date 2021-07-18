BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Shipments of 5G phones in China surged 100.9 percent year on year to 128 million units in the first half of this year, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The volume accounted for 73.4 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments during the period, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the first six months, the overall mobile phone shipments in China maintained rapid growth, rising 13.

7 percent year on year to 174 million units.

In June alone, mobile phone shipments in the Chinese market stood at 25.66 million units, dropping 10.4 percent year on year. On a monthly basis, the June volume went up 11.7 percent.

Domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments in June, hitting 24.59 million units and accounting for 95.8 percent of the total shipments, the CAICT said.