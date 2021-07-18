UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's 5G Phone Shipments More Than Double In H1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

China's 5G phone shipments more than double in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Shipments of 5G phones in China surged 100.9 percent year on year to 128 million units in the first half of this year, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The volume accounted for 73.4 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments during the period, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the first six months, the overall mobile phone shipments in China maintained rapid growth, rising 13.

7 percent year on year to 174 million units.

In June alone, mobile phone shipments in the Chinese market stood at 25.66 million units, dropping 10.4 percent year on year. On a monthly basis, the June volume went up 11.7 percent.

Domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments in June, hitting 24.59 million units and accounting for 95.8 percent of the total shipments, the CAICT said.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China 5G June Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

2 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

17 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

51 minutes ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Economy inspections monitor livestock, salon ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.