UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Adorable Panda Painting Exhibition Opens In Cambodian Capital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

China's adorable panda painting exhibition opens in Cambodian capital

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :China's adorable giant panda painting art exhibition opened in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday afternoon, attracting scores of visitors.

Held at the Chinese Culture House, the 10-day event displayed dozens of giant panda paintings and sculptures that depicted the graceful life of the rare animal.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zuo Wenxing, political counselor of the Chinese embassy to Cambodia, said giant pandas, a national treasure in China, symbolized friendship and peace.

"The giant panda is a cross-border messenger who helps promote Chinese culture to the world," she said.

"I believe that the exhibition will further promote cultural exchanges between China and Cambodia, enhance mutual understanding and profound friendship between the two peoples, and inject a fresh impetus into the cultural cooperation between the two countries," Zuo added.

Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Secretary of State Minh Kosny said the event would contribute further to enhancing people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

"The exhibition is vital to help visitors to further understand about the giant panda, which is the national treasure in China," she said.

Adored around the world, the giant panda is perhaps the most powerful symbol in the world when it comes to species conservation, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said, adding that the species remains one of the rarest and most endangered bears in the world.

Ngov Thaylong, a 22-year-old visitor, said the exhibition showed China's efforts to conserve this rare species, and it would help visitors to better understand about Chinese culture.

Related Topics

World China Fine Phnom Penh Panda Cambodia Event

Recent Stories

AB de Villiers is happy over Proteas’ visit to P ..

5 minutes ago

Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

UAEU announces scientific research partnership on ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus infect ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.