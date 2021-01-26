PHNOM PENH, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :China's adorable giant panda painting art exhibition opened in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday afternoon, attracting scores of visitors.

Held at the Chinese Culture House, the 10-day event displayed dozens of giant panda paintings and sculptures that depicted the graceful life of the rare animal.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zuo Wenxing, political counselor of the Chinese embassy to Cambodia, said giant pandas, a national treasure in China, symbolized friendship and peace.

"The giant panda is a cross-border messenger who helps promote Chinese culture to the world," she said.

"I believe that the exhibition will further promote cultural exchanges between China and Cambodia, enhance mutual understanding and profound friendship between the two peoples, and inject a fresh impetus into the cultural cooperation between the two countries," Zuo added.

Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Secretary of State Minh Kosny said the event would contribute further to enhancing people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

"The exhibition is vital to help visitors to further understand about the giant panda, which is the national treasure in China," she said.

Adored around the world, the giant panda is perhaps the most powerful symbol in the world when it comes to species conservation, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said, adding that the species remains one of the rarest and most endangered bears in the world.

Ngov Thaylong, a 22-year-old visitor, said the exhibition showed China's efforts to conserve this rare species, and it would help visitors to better understand about Chinese culture.