BEIJING, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :China's indigenously-developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has entered the airworthiness flight-test phase, announced the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) on Wednesday.

Two AG600M airplanes, the firefighting model belonging to the AG600 aircraft family, have arrived at the flight-test center in Yanliang District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said the AVIC, the country's leading plane-maker.

It marked that the special-mission aircraft has officially entered the flight-test phase to obtain the type certificate, the AVIC added.

At the flight test center, the AG600M airplanes will firstly receive modifications to conduct the flight test subjects.

Various test works, including the static test and others, have also been initiated, said the AVIC. Codenamed Kunlong, or "water dragon" in Chinese, the AG600 aircraft family is developed to serve emergency rescue missions. It can be used in forest firefighting, maritime search and rescue, and other critical emergency rescue missions.