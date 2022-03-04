UrduPoint.com

China's AG600 Large Amphibious Aircraft Gets Financial-leasing Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft gets financial-leasing support

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The development of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft has gained support from the financial-leasing sector, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced Thursday.

China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of AVIC, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ever-bright Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. on Thursday to jointly boost research and development of the AG600 and its future operation, said AVIC.

According to the agreement, the two sides will explore innovative financial plans to support further research on the AG600, as well as purchasing the first batch of aircraft products.

Both sides will also explore building an innovative industry-finance community to boost the country's aviation emergency-rescue system, said the agreement.

The move represents a major step forward for the AG600 in entering the market and playing a role in the country's emergency-rescue system.

The two sides will hold further discussions on the leasing plan for the first batch of AG600 aircraft and the signing of the purchase agreement, said AVIC.

