Open Menu

China's Agricultural Product Prices Edge Down

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China's agricultural product prices edge down

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) --:Wholesale prices of China's farm produce edged down during the week from September 8 to 14, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows.

In the period, the country's farm produce wholesale price index came in at 121.26, down 0.76 points from the previous week, decreasing by 9.48 points year on year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, edged down 0.8 percent weekly to 22.41 Yuan (about 3.12 U.S. Dollars) per kilogram, a decline of 26 percent year on year.

The figure for eggs went up 1.3 percent from the previous week to 11.59 yuan per kilogram while dipping 2.2 percent from the same period in 2022.

During the same period, the average wholesale price of 19 vegetables tracked by the government fell 2.7 percent on a weekly basis, dropping by 18.9 percent from the same period last year.

The average figure for six key fruits went down 1.6 percent week on week and edged down 0.1 percent year on year, the data also reveals.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Same Price September From Government

Recent Stories

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Kha ..

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in ..

Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in China

7 minutes ago
 SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

7 minutes ago
 ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process ..

ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process

3 minutes ago
 Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

3 minutes ago
Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists ..

Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists vow to disarm

3 minutes ago
 IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to ele ..

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to electricity consumers

22 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

23 minutes ago
 SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connecti ..

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous