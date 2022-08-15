BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up on Monday, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 121.68, up 0.54 points from last Friday.

By 2 p.m.

Monday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, went up 0.1 percent from last Friday to 29.25 Yuan (about 4.34 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs stood at 10.51 yuan per kg, up 1 percent.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went up 1.5 percent to 4.64 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruit decreased by 0.4 percent to 6.67 yuan per kg.