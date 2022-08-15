UrduPoint.com

China's Agricultural Product Prices Edge Up

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China's agricultural product prices edge up

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up on Monday, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 121.68, up 0.54 points from last Friday.

By 2 p.m.

Monday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, went up 0.1 percent from last Friday to 29.25 Yuan (about 4.34 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs stood at 10.51 yuan per kg, up 1 percent.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went up 1.5 percent to 4.64 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruit decreased by 0.4 percent to 6.67 yuan per kg.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Price From Government P

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

31 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.