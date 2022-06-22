UrduPoint.com

China's Agricultural Product Prices Slightly Dip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down last week, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

From June 10 to 16, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 114.82, down 1.51 points week on week, according to the ministry.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, dropped 0.3 percent to 21.09 Yuan (about 3.14 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The price went down 14.6 percent from the same period last year.

The average wholesale price of eggs stood at 9.

81 yuan per kg, down 1.1 percent week on week and rising 6.4 percent year on year.

The average wholesale prices of 19 key types of vegetables and six key types of fruits tracked by the government both edged down 0.9 percent from the previous week, according to the ministry.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets. It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.

