UrduPoint.com

China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Price Index Edges Down

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China's agricultural product wholesale price index edges down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) --:The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went down Monday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 114.87, down 0.28 points from last Friday.

By 2 p.m.

Monday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, slid 1.1 percent from last Friday to 20.91 Yuan (about 3.11 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs dipped 0.1 percent to 9.83 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government edged up 0.5 percent to 4.03 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruits came in at 7.36 yuan per kg, down 0.9 percent from last Friday.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Price From Government P

Recent Stories

KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

25 minutes ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

55 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

2 hours ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.