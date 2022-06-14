BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went down Monday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 114.87, down 0.28 points from last Friday.

By 2 p.m.

Monday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, slid 1.1 percent from last Friday to 20.91 Yuan (about 3.11 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs dipped 0.1 percent to 9.83 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government edged up 0.5 percent to 4.03 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruits came in at 7.36 yuan per kg, down 0.9 percent from last Friday.