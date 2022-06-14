UrduPoint.com

China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Price Index Edges Down

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 09:30 AM

China's agricultural product wholesale price index edges down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went down Monday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 114.87, down 0.28 points from last Friday.

By 2 p.m.

Monday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, slid 1.1 percent from last Friday to 20.91 Yuan (about 3.11 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs dipped 0.1 percent to 9.83 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government edged up 0.5 percent to 4.03 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruits came in at 7.36 yuan per kg, down 0.9 percent from last Friday.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Price From Government P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

12 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

9 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

9 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

9 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.