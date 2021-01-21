UrduPoint.com
China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Prices Edge Down

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:50 PM

China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge down

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 139.19, down 0.13 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, remained flat at 47.35 Yuan (about 7.32 U.S.

Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs fell 0.8 percent to 10.55 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government edged up 0.3 percent from the previous working day.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

