China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Prices Edge Down

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down Monday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 139.66, down 0.3 points from the previous working day.By 2 p.m. Monday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, lost 0.8 percent to 46.02 Yuan (about 7.12 U.S.

Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs fell 5 percent to 9.22 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government edged down 1.3 percent from the previous working day.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

