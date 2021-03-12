(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down Friday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 129.22, down 0.14 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Friday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, decreased 0.3 percent to 38 Yuan (about 5.86 U.S. Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs increased 1 percent to 8.11 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government declined 0.8 percent from the previous working day, while that of six key types of fruits went up 1.3 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.