BEIJING, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up last week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

From Sept. 3 to 10, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 113.29, up 0.33 points week on week.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, dropped 1.1 percent to 20.64 Yuan (about 3.2 U.S.

Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs rose 2 percent to 10.49 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 19 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went up 1.9 percent from the previous week.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.