BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) APP):The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up on Friday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The country's latest agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 135.02 points, up 0.43 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Friday, the price of pork, China's staple meat, dipped 0.9 percent from a day earlier, while both the prices of beef and mutton rose 0.5 percent and 1.

1 percent, respectively, during the same period.

The average price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the index went down 0.5 percent, while that of six key types of fruits edged down 0.4 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.