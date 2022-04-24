UrduPoint.com

China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Prices Edge Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) --:The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down last week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

From April 15 to April 21, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 132.01, down 2.03 points week on week.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, rose 1 percent to 18.21 Yuan (about 2.8 U.S.

Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs rose 3.7 percent to 10.24 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 19 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went down 6.5 percent from the previous week.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

