BEIJING, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products rose slightly last week, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

From July 22 to 28, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 123.33, edging up 0.3 points week on week, according to the ministry.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, dropped 2.2 percent to 29.64 Yuan (about 4.39 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs stood at 10.

3 yuan per kg, up 2.6 percent week on week.

The average wholesale price of 19 key vegetables tracked by the government went up 0.8 percent from the previous week, and that for six key types of fruits decreased by 1 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets. It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.