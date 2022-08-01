UrduPoint.com

China's Agricultural Products Prices Edge Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 04:40 PM

China's agricultural products prices edge up

BEIJING, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products rose slightly last week, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

From July 22 to 28, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 123.33, edging up 0.3 points week on week, according to the ministry.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, dropped 2.2 percent to 29.64 Yuan (about 4.39 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs stood at 10.

3 yuan per kg, up 2.6 percent week on week.

The average wholesale price of 19 key vegetables tracked by the government went up 0.8 percent from the previous week, and that for six key types of fruits decreased by 1 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets. It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Price July Market From Government

Recent Stories

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

43 minutes ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

59 minutes ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

2 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

2 hours ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

2 hours ago
 HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.