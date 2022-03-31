UrduPoint.com

China's Agriculture Product Wholesale Price Index Edges Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

China's agriculture product wholesale price index edges up

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went up Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 136.1, up 0.47 points from Wednesday.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, went up 0.8 percent to 18.25 Yuan (2.87 U.S. Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs was down 1.3 percent to 9.45 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went down 0.

8 percent, coming in at 5.95 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruits edged down 0.9 percent to 6.99 yuan per kg.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Oil Price Market From Government P

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

34 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

56 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

58 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

1 hour ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

1 hour ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.