BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went up Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 136.1, up 0.47 points from Wednesday.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, went up 0.8 percent to 18.25 Yuan (2.87 U.S. Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs was down 1.3 percent to 9.45 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went down 0.

8 percent, coming in at 5.95 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruits edged down 0.9 percent to 6.99 yuan per kg.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.