China's Agriculture Sector Witnesses Greener Development: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING,June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :China's agriculture sector has continuously deepened the green transformation and seen higher-level green development between 2021 and 2022, according to a report released by the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and China Agricultural Green Development Research Society (CAGDRS).

The report said the country modernized 505 large and medium-sized irrigation districts and restored and improved irrigation areas of 33.7 million mu (about 2.25 million hectares) in 2022, significantly enhancing the production capacity of grain and important agricultural products.

By the end of 2022, China had built 102 bases for organic agricultural products and 748 standardized production bases for green food raw materials, with a total area of over 168 million mu.

In 2021, the utilization rate of crop straw in China reached 88.1 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year, while that of livestock and poultry manure exceeded 76 percent, and the recovery rate of the agricultural film was over 80 percent.

The country also built an agricultural resources dataset of over 15 million data pieces concerning water, soil, climate, biology, and agricultural waste from 31 provincial-level regions. It could

