Open Menu

China's AI Investment Expected To Exceed 38 Bln USD In 2027

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's AI investment expected to exceed 38 bln USD in 2027

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :-- China's investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is estimated to reach 38.1 billion U.S. Dollars in 2027, accounting for about 9 percent of the world's total, according to an industry report.? China has continued to boost its prowess in the AI sector in recent years, said global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).?In the future, with government support and a rapid pace of industrial upgrades, AI technology will integrate with diverse industry demands and become a part of products, services and business models, the IDC added.

?Amid recent breakthroughs in AI technology and enhanced application integration, numerous enterprises are scrambling to use advanced technologies represented by AI to adapt to the general landscape of the digital intelligence market, empower new businesses, and help enterprises determine the value of intelligent decision-making goals, consequently fueling a surge in customized demands for AI, the IDC said.

Related Topics

World Technology Business China Market Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

10 minutes ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

12 hours ago
UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

12 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

13 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

13 hours ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

13 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

13 hours ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous