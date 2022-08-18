China's Air Travel Continues Recovery Trend In July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) --:China's air travel continued to recover in July, rising for three months in a row, the country's civil aviation authority said Thursday.
China's civil aviation industry handled approximately 34 million passenger trips last month, surging 54.
5 percent month on month, Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a press conference.
The total air transport turnover hit 6.8 billion tonne-km in July, growing 27.5 percent month on month, Zhu said.
The volume of cargo and mail transported by air came in at 539,000 tonnes, down 2.1 percent from a month earlier, CAAC data showed.