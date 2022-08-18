UrduPoint.com

China's Air Travel Continues Recovery Trend In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

China's air travel continues recovery trend in July

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) --:China's air travel continued to recover in July, rising for three months in a row, the country's civil aviation authority said Thursday.

China's civil aviation industry handled approximately 34 million passenger trips last month, surging 54.

5 percent month on month, Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a press conference.

The total air transport turnover hit 6.8 billion tonne-km in July, growing 27.5 percent month on month, Zhu said.

The volume of cargo and mail transported by air came in at 539,000 tonnes, down 2.1 percent from a month earlier, CAAC data showed.

Related Topics

China July From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

18 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.