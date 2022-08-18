(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) --:China's air travel continued to recover in July, rising for three months in a row, the country's civil aviation authority said Thursday.

China's civil aviation industry handled approximately 34 million passenger trips last month, surging 54.

5 percent month on month, Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a press conference.

The total air transport turnover hit 6.8 billion tonne-km in July, growing 27.5 percent month on month, Zhu said.

The volume of cargo and mail transported by air came in at 539,000 tonnes, down 2.1 percent from a month earlier, CAAC data showed.