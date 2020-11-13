(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :China's civil aviation sector maintained a safe record in October, with passenger and cargo volume striving to recover to pre-epidemic levels, the country's aviation regulator said Friday.

Airlines flew a total of 50.32 million passengers in October, representing about 88.

3 percent of the volume registered in the same period last year, Wu Shijie, deputy director of the Office of Aviation Safety of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said at a press conference.

The air cargo volume reached 621,000 tonnes last month, down 6.8 percent year on year, Wu said.

The punctuality rate of Chinese airlines reached 91.7 percent, up 10.6 percentage points from September, Wu said.