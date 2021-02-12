(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :China's aluminum sector has registered steady output rise and improved profitability, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

In 2020, the output of aluminum rose 8.6 percent year on year to 57.79 million tonnes, while that of electrolytic aluminum gained 4.9 percent to 37.08 million tonnes, said the MIIT, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

During the same period, alumina output edged up 0.3 percent year on year to stand at 73.13 million tonnes.

The aluminum price started to grow steadily since April last year, with the price in December surging by 15 percent year on year to hit a record high of 16,480 Yuan (about 2,559.

36 U.S. dollars) per tonne, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

The import and export value of aluminum products totaled 27.2 billion U.S. Dollars, up 3.4 percent year on year.

The aluminum industry will adopt a low-carbon development path, strictly control the new production capacity of electrolytic aluminum and promote the high-quality development the industry, said the MIIT.