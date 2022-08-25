UrduPoint.com

China's Anhui Makes Headway In Foreign Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China's Anhui makes headway in foreign trade

HEFEI, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) APP):East China's Anhui Province has seen a notable expansion in foreign trade over the past decade, according to a press briefing held Thursday.

The province's goods trade value climbed from 39.3 billion U.S. Dollars in 2012 to 107.1 billion dollars in 2021, with an average annual increase of 11.8 percent, said Fang Xu, director of the provincial commerce department.

Foreign direct investment in Anhui expanded from 1.36 billion dollars in 2012 to 1.83 billion dollars in 2021.

The province has seen an improving trade structure. The share of high-tech products in exports increased from 6.4 percent to 29.8 percent in the period.

Anhui has also seen the rapid development of the China-Europe freight train service. Since its launch in the provincial capital Hefei in 2014, the cargo train service has operated more than 2,500 trains.

