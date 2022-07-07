UrduPoint.com

China's Anhui Reports 39 Confirmed, 128 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

China's Anhui reports 39 confirmed, 128 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

HEFEI, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :East China's Anhui Province reported 39 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 128 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The new confirmed cases were reported in Sixian County and Lingbi County under Suzhou City.

From June 26 to July 6, a total of 306 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one from overseas, and 1,121 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.

Related Topics

China Suzhou June July From

Recent Stories

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and ..

Vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and Quality Experience

1 hour ago
 ECP suspends Punjab CM's programme of 100 units fr ..

ECP suspends Punjab CM's programme of 100 units free till July 17

2 hours ago
 PM pioneer of Mass Transit Infrastructure in Pakis ..

PM pioneer of Mass Transit Infrastructure in Pakistan: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.