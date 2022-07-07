HEFEI, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :East China's Anhui Province reported 39 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 128 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The new confirmed cases were reported in Sixian County and Lingbi County under Suzhou City.

From June 26 to July 6, a total of 306 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one from overseas, and 1,121 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.