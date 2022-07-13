HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :East China's Anhui Province reported seven locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

All the new infections were found among people under quarantine in Sixian County, Suzhou City, said the commission.

From June 26 to July 12, a total of 379 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,486 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.