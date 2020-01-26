UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Animal Trade To Spawn More Viral Outbreaks: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

China's animal trade to spawn more viral outbreaks: experts

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The animal-borne SARS virus 17 years ago was supposed to be a wake-up call about consuming wildlife as food, but scientists say China's latest epidemic indicates that the practice remains widespread and a growing risk to human health.

Like SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which was traced to bats and civets, the virus that has killed dozens in China and infected almost 2,000 people is believed to have originated in animals trafficked for food.

Final findings are yet to be announced, but Chinese health officials believe it came from wildlife sold illegally at a market in the central city of Wuhan that offered enough animals to fill a zoo, including civets, rats, snakes, giant salamanders and live wolf pups.

The so-called "bushmeat" trade, plus broader human encroachment on wild habitats, is bringing us into ever-closer contact with animal viruses that can spread rapidly in our uber-connected world, said Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global NGO focused on infectious disease prevention.

The Global Virome Project, a worldwide effort to increase preparedness for pandemics, which Daszak is a part of, estimates there are 1.7 million undiscovered viruses in wildlife, nearly half of which could be harmful to humans.

Daszak said the project's research indicates we can expect around five new animal-borne pathogens to infect humanity each year.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Alliance Market From Million

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

13 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

58 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.