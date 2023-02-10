ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :China's annual inflation rate increased to 2.1% in January, slightly under the market forecast, the country's statistical institute said on Friday.

January's figure, the highest in three months, was up from 1.

8% in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

Core consumer prices, excluding food and energy, climbed 1% from a year earlier, following a 0.7% hike in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.8% in January, the largest rise since January 2021.