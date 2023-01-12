(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :China's annual inflation rate rose to 1.8% in December from 1.6% in November, the country's statistical institute said on Thursday.

Food prices rose by 4.8%, non-food prices by 1.

1%, consumer goods prices by 2.6% and service prices by 0.6%, it said.

In the whole year of 2022, the inflation rate increased by 2% compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, the country's producer prices dropped by 0.7% in the last month on a yearly basis.