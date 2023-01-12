China's Annual Inflation Rises To 1.8% In December
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM
ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :China's annual inflation rate rose to 1.8% in December from 1.6% in November, the country's statistical institute said on Thursday.
Food prices rose by 4.8%, non-food prices by 1.
1%, consumer goods prices by 2.6% and service prices by 0.6%, it said.
In the whole year of 2022, the inflation rate increased by 2% compared with the previous year.
Meanwhile, the country's producer prices dropped by 0.7% in the last month on a yearly basis.