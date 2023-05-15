UrduPoint.com

China's Annual Vocational Education Week Opens In Shandong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's annual vocational education week opens in Shandong

JINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A week-long event on promoting vocational education opened in the city of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, on Sunday.

Since 2015, the Ministry of Education and other authorities have held related activities in the second week of May each year, in a bid to foster an atmosphere of caring for and supporting vocational education among the general public.

A skills competition for vocational college students also kicked off on Sunday, with nearly 3.2 million students from 31 provincial-level regions across the country taking part, according to the ministry.

By October 2022, China had more than 29.15 million students at vocational education institutions, with 1,300-plus majors covering almost all the fields of the national economy.

