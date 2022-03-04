UrduPoint.com

China's Anti-foreign Sanctions Law "defensive Measure" To Counter Containment, Oppression

March 04, 2022

China's anti-foreign sanctions law "defensive measure" to counter Containment, oppression

BEINJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law is a defensive measure to counter containment and oppression, and is essentially different from the unilateral sanctions pursued by some countries, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

>