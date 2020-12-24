UrduPoint.com
China's ARJ21 Jetliner Advances In Delivery Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

China's ARJ21 jetliner advances in delivery operation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :China's independently-developed ARJ21 regional jetliner has entered a phase of accelerated deliveries and large scale commercial operation, according to civil aviation authorities.

As of now, a total of 41 ARJ21 airplanes have been delivered to eight domestic customers with expanded commercial operations in the market, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

The progress of ARJ21 ensues from the CAAC's persistent support and efforts in the airworthiness certification works on China's civil airplanes.

The CAAC will continuously support its developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China in further improving and enhancing the ARJ21 aircraft model, the CAAC said.

