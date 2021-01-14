(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :China's ARJ21 regional jetliner is expected to expand commercial operation in the overseas market, according to its developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

COMAC has recently signed an agreement with China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC), a subsidiary of the China Ever-bright Group, on 60 ARJ21 airplanes purchase, the COMAC said.

The purchase agreement includes 30 confirmed orders and 30 intended orders on ARJ21. Through its subsidiaries, the CALC will introduce ARJ21 airplanes into the ASEAN market and build overseas operation bases of the jetliner model, according to the agreement.

COMAC and the CALC will jointly support the ARJ21 fleet to serve in the Southeast Asian market, gaining experience in overseas operations of the jetliner model.

Both sides vowed to give full play to their professional advantages in sectors such as aircraft assets management, aftermarket, as well as hybrid industrial-financial business.