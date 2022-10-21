UrduPoint.com

China's Assertive Foreign Policy Under President Xi

Published October 21, 2022

China's assertive foreign policy under President Xi

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A senior Chinese diplomat's scuffle with protesters in Britain as well as a recent victory at the United Nations have put the spotlight back on China's more assertive foreign policy under President Xi Jinping.

Bolstered by China's economic and military rise over the past decade, Xi -- who is expected to secure a norm-breaking third term after this week's Communist Party Congress -- has swerved decisively away from the "keep a low profile" foreign policy mantra espoused by his predecessors.

Over the last 10 years, as well as encouraging a brand of headline-grabbing "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy, Beijing has created alternative trade and security blocs to Western-led groupings, and courted support within organisations such as the UN through cheque-book diplomacy.

"When I went back to China in 2012, it was clear that Chinese diplomats had been given new marching orders by Xi Jinping," Guy Saint-Jacques, who was posted to Beijing in the mid-80s and mid-90s before serving as Canada's ambassador until 2016, told AFP.

"It became gradually more difficult to raise difficult issues with Chinese diplomats, especially on issues related to the treatment of minorities... freedom of expression and so on." China's foreign policy is devised by elite groups within the Communist Party -- groups that "unlike his predecessors, Xi directly controls", said Jennifer Hsu from the Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

Xi has chastised moderates in the foreign ministry for lacking "a fighting spirit" and books on his ideology are now mandatory reading for diplomats.

On Thursday, at a press conference on Chinese diplomacy during the Congress, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu signalled Beijing would not be changing tack.

"Daring to fight and being good at fighting are the fine traditions and distinctive features of China's diplomacy," Ma told reporters.

