China's Auto Exports Hit Record Monthly High In July

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:China's auto exports in July hit a record high amid further market recovery, industry data has shown.

Chinese carmakers exported about 174,000 vehicles last month, up 180 percent year on year and 9.

8 percent month on month, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

New energy vehicles contributed 31.5 percent of the total exports in July, CAAM data showed.

From January to July, over 1 million vehicles were exported, up 120 percent year on year.

China's auto sales rose 19.3 percent year on year to nearly 14.76 million units in the first seven months of 2021, earlier CAAM data showed

