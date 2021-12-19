UrduPoint.com

China's Auto Exports In First 11 Months More Than Double Year On Year

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :China's auto companies exported 1.79 million cars during the first 11 months of the year, more than doubling from the same period last year, latest industry data showed.

Driven by robust outbound demand for new energy vehicles, China's auto exports surged 59.

1 percent year on year to 200,000 units in November alone, according to data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Exports of passenger cars soared 71.2 percent from a year ago to 170,000 units last month, while those of commercial vehicles rose 13 percent year on year to 30,000 units.Exports of new energy vehicles skyrocketed 189.9 percent from a year ago to 37,000 units in November.

