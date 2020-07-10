UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Auto Market Maintains Recovery Momentum In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

China's auto market maintains recovery momentum in June

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :China's auto market maintained recovery momentum last month, with both production and sales registering double-digit growth, industry data showed Friday.

Total output reached 2.33 million units in June, up 22.5 percent year on year, while sales hit 2.3 million units, up 11.6 percent, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

The month-on-month growth of output and sales stood at 6.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, sustaining a warming-up momentum.

During the first half of the year, China's auto production and sales stood at 10.

11 million units and 10.26 million units, down 16.8 percent and 16.9 percent year on year, respectively.

The association said the figures came in better than expected as measures to boost car consumption continued to prop up the market.

However, the association noted that uncertainties brought by the global COVID-19 situation remain and overseas market demand has yet to recover. It advised companies to monitor the changes in the domestic market and make adjustments accordingly.

Related Topics

China Car June Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

5 minutes ago

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to War ..

7 minutes ago

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, Chin ..

7 minutes ago

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

8 minutes ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.