BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :China's auto market maintained recovery momentum last month, with both production and sales registering double-digit growth, industry data showed Friday.

Total output reached 2.33 million units in June, up 22.5 percent year on year, while sales hit 2.3 million units, up 11.6 percent, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

The month-on-month growth of output and sales stood at 6.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, sustaining a warming-up momentum.

During the first half of the year, China's auto production and sales stood at 10.

11 million units and 10.26 million units, down 16.8 percent and 16.9 percent year on year, respectively.

The association said the figures came in better than expected as measures to boost car consumption continued to prop up the market.

However, the association noted that uncertainties brought by the global COVID-19 situation remain and overseas market demand has yet to recover. It advised companies to monitor the changes in the domestic market and make adjustments accordingly.