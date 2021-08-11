UrduPoint.com

China's Auto Sales Up 19.3 Pct In First Seven Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in first seven months

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :China's auto sales rose 19.3 percent year on year to nearly 14.76 million units in the first seven months of 2021, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Wednesday.

Sales of passenger vehicles increased 21.2 percent year on year to nearly 11.56 million units in the January-July period, according to the data.

In July alone, auto sales totaled over 1.86 million units, down 11.9 percent year on year, said CAAM deputy secretary-general Chen Shihua, noting a downward trend in both production and sales for the month.

Chen attributed the decline to an insufficient supply of chips, rising raw materials costs, uncertainties brought by extreme weather events and COVID-19 resurgence in the country.

Bucking the trend, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) showed remarkable growth last month by setting new monthly records.

NEV sales in China jumped to 271,000 units in July, up 160 percent year on year, while NEV output surged 170 percent to 284,000 units.

In the first seven months of the year, the country's NEV sales totaled nearly 1.48 million units, double the figure from the same period last year, as production and demand continued to recover, according to the CAAM.

Looking ahead, the steady momentum of China's economy will continue despite uncertainties from both home and abroad, said the association.

However, considering global chip shortage due to resurgence of overseas COVID-19 cases, and growing cost pressure for auto makers, CAAM said it is cautiously optimistic about the future of the auto industry.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage China Vehicles Same July From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 reco ..

UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 recoveries, 6 deaths in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to e ..

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to explore new business opportunit ..

17 minutes ago
 One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Tal ..

One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Taliban in Afghanistan's East - A ..

19 minutes ago
 Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

19 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes

DC visits procession routes

20 minutes ago
 RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Effici ..

RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Efficient in World a Year After Regi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.