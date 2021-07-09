(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :China's auto sales rose 25.6 percent year on year to over 12.89 million units in the first half of 2021, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed on Friday.

Sales of passenger vehicles increased 27 percent year on year to over 10 million units in the January-June period, according to the data.

In June alone, auto sales totaled 2.015 million units, down 12.4 percent year on year.