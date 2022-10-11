BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :China's automobile sales rose 25.7 percent year on year to 2.61 million units in September, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The country's automobile production topped 2.67 million units last month, up 28.

1 percent from the same period of 2021, according to the association.

On a monthly basis, China's auto output and sales went up 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively, in the period.

In the first nine months, 19.47 million automobiles were sold in China, up 4.4 percent year on year, with a pace 2.7 percentage points faster than the Jan.-Aug. period.