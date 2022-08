(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :China's auto sales in July rose 29.7 percent year on year to 2.42 million units, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

Auto sales in the January-July period totaled 14.48 million units, down 2 percent year on year, according to the data.