BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :China's auto sales expanded 9.7 percent year on year to about 2.45 million units in March, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Tuesday.

According to the data, auto sales in the first quarter of the year totaled 6.

08 million units, down 6.7 percent year on year.

In March, the automobile output in China reached 2.58 million units, increasing by 15.3 percent year on year, said the association.